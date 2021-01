JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Daniel Kilgore didn't need to wait long to make it to the Super Bowl as the Dobyns-Bennett alum was in the big game in just his second season in the league.

Kilgore was part of the 49ers squad that narrowly fell 34-31 to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. The former Appalachian State standout needed to wait eight seasons to get back into the big game, but he's finally getting his second shot for a ring.