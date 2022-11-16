Johnson City, TN — With unbeaten records many expected teams such as Greeneville and Daniel Boone to make it to the state quarterfinals, but not too many thought the same about Science Hill.

Friday night behind the extraordinary effort of Tyler Moon, the Toppers finally toppled Farragut for the 2nd time since 2013 overall in the series they are 7-1…

This Friday night they will try and do something they have not done since 1942 and that is beat Maryville… But this seasons Rebels have shown they are human by losing 3 games in one season due to some key injuries.

“They have their running back and linebacker pretty sure those people are out and they are not as discipline as the last couple of years running back is their main focus and since he’s out they are pretty beatable.”

“We kind of know how they run their defense and stuff like that so we are doing a lot changes to catch them off guard.”

“It’s a little different football team then we have played any time you play a team like that has a good defense and a good running attack it worries you but they are a little different when they played us the first time so hopefully we can make those adjustments and do well.”