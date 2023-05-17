Tri-Cities — After a night of washouts it was open for business on the high school soccer, softball and baseball diamond. Science Hill the regional tournament champions opened a best of three series against Hardin Valley tonight.

As we head to TVA Credit Union Ballpark…. Toppers on top 1-0. Top of the 4th…. Hawks Jaconb Dillon drills this pitch to the wall in left field, Carson Hoffmeister would race home and score….it was tied at 1-all

On the mound for the Hawks was Jax Sparks and he had his stuff working tonight as he strikes out the batter swinging. Top of the 7th and game still tied at 1 when Hoffmeister finds the gap in right centerfield with 2 runners on base, they would score and Hardin Valley takes a 4-1 lead…

They take game one of this best of 3 series 4-1

###

In the 3-A sectional University School was at McKamey field facing Greenback in the first of a double header. Bucs held a 3-2 lead and Cason Workman was on the mound making sure it stayed that way…. He gets one Greenback batter swinging

The later Brett Fields would catch the batter off the check swing as the Bucs maintained that 3-2 lead, but in the 6th that would change when Brady Collins hits this chopper to 2nd base where the throw to first gets away, that would allow one runner to come home and score to make it 3-3

Greenback would score another to win 4-3…Bucs took the second game, so we have a winner take all game tomorrow at 5