Top-ranked Park shoots 66 for clubhouse lead at Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 9-under 133 Friday in the second round of the Evian Championship.

The lead could have been more but Park three-putted the 18th for the second straight day at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Park, who is looking to win a third major title, is one shot ahead of first-round leader Paula Creamer and Mi Hyang Lee, who were still on the course.

Also in the clubhouse, two shots behind at 7 under, was former No. 1 Shanshan Feng of China. The 2012 LPGA champion carded a 66 to follow her opening 69 after missing the cut at the three previous majors this season.

“Finally get to see me on the weekend at a major. I’m happy about it,” Feng said.

The early starters got the best of sunny and warm conditions with rain forecast for later Friday and storms Saturday.

“I knew I had to score low for the first and second rounds, so I was a little aggressive,” Park said through a translator.

Sei Young Kim, who shot back-to-back 68s, was at 6 under along with Amy Olson.

Last year, Olson earned a career-best major result when she tied for second at Evian, one shot behind Angela Stanford. Olson led for most of the weekend and was still one shot clear on the 18th tee, then made double bogey.

“A little bit of mixed feelings,” Olson said about being back at Evian. “Obviously I played well last year. Golf teaches you to move forward, and this is kind of part of that for me right now.”

Still, she acknowledged: “I’m not going to say it still doesn’t hurt.”

Stanford will relinquish her title after a 74 Friday left her at 8-over 150, six strokes below the projected cut.

The highest-ranked American, No. 3 Lexi Thompson, shot 72 for 7 over. That leaves the weekend free to prepare for the British Women’s Open, which begins Thursday in Woburn, England.

No United States woman has won a major this season. Americans have taken home at least one of the five major titles each year since the Evian tournament was raised in status for the 2013 edition.

