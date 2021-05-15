Top-ranked Arkansas closes out strong against UT for series-opening victory

The Razorbacks scored six unanswered runs to pick up a 6-5 victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team looked like it was going to dominate top-ranked Arkansas Friday night when the Vols scored five runs in the opening frame, but the Razorbacks battled back to win 6-5 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Third baseman Jake Rucker kicked off the scoring with a two-run double to right field. Outfielder Jordan Beck added to the momentum with a three-run homerun over the fence in right.

The Razorbacks slowly clawed back scoring a pair of runs in the second and third innings and finally knotted up the game with right fielder Cayden Wallace singling into left field.

Arkansas was finally able to snatch the lead when second baseman Robert Moore sent a deep sacrifice fly to center field.