The sophomore led Southeast Missouri State in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocked shots

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team landed one of the top transfers on the market in former Southeastern Louisiana forward Ty Brewer.

The sophomore is a twin brother of current Buccaneer Ledarrius Brewer, who transferred from Southeast Missouri State before coming to East Tennesssee.

Ty started 28 games last season while leading the team in scoring (14.9 ppg), rebounding (7.7 rpg), steals (46) and blocked shots (18).