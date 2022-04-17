KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, has been handed a four-game suspension for his actions in Saturday’s win over No. 24 Alabama.

Vitello made contact with the third base umpire in the first inning following the ejection of Tennessee’s pitching coach, Frank Anderson. Anderson has been assessed a one-game suspension for his ejection.

The head coach will be eligible to return on Sunday, April 24, which will be the final game of a three-game series at Florida.