Titans waste top seed again with Henry’s return not enough

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage along with Derrick Henry making a return just in time for the postseason.

Once again, playing in Music City just wasn’t enough for this franchise. Not with all the mistakes the Titans made Saturday in losing their AFC divisional game to Cincinnati 19-16.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan calls it super shocking. The Titans (12-6) lost for the third time as the AFC’s No. 1 seed with this joining a pair of divisional losses to Baltimore after the 2000 and 2008 seasons. This also is the second straight playoff loss at home for Tennessee.

The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts though. Their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired as the fourth-seeded Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans to end the NFL’s longest active road playoff skid.

A week after ending a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven. The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times. The Titans tied an NFL postseason record with nine sacks. Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in the win.