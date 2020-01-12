Titans Upset Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, congratulates running back Derrick Henry after his touchdown dive in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Tennessee advances to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1999

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJHL) – For the first time since 2002, the Titans punched their ticked to the AFC Championship game with a 28-12 victory over the Ravens Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tennessee jumped on Baltimore right away by picking off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on their first offensive possession. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made the most of the turnover, connecting with Jonnu Smith for a touchdown.

The Titans led 7-0 after the first quarter and then doubled their lead with Tannehill connecting with Kalif Raymond on a 45-yard touchdown. The Ravens added a pair of field goals before the half, 14-6 at the break.

Mike Vrabel and his crew outscored their counterparts 14-0 in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Derrick Henry tossed it over the top to Corey Davis, while Tannehill rushed from a yard out.

The Ravens responded in the fourth with Jackson tallying a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst. Tennessee shut down Baltimore the rest of the way, but gave up 530 total yards in the game.

The Titans face the winner of the Kansas City-Houston game.