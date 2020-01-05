Titans upset Patriots in NFL wildcard game

(WJHL/AP) — The postseason continues for the Tennessee Titans.
Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s a 20-13 wild-card victory Saturday night.
The Titans (10-7) are headed next week to Baltimore, the league’s top team.
It has been a busy season for Henry, who celebrated his birthday during Saturday night’s win. He led rushing this season with 1,540 yards in 15 games, the fourth-most rushing yards in franchise history. Henry also ran for 16 TDs, second most in team history.