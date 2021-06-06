Titans trading for Julio Jones

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday, May 25, 2021, without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The long-speculated trade for Julio Jones by the Tennessee Titans is happening per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Titans and Falcons have not commented on the deal but Jones is apparently headed to the Titans for at least a second round pick.

The Falcons floated, they wanted a first but in desperate need of cap space were not in the strongest negotiating position for the 32-year-old star receiver.

Jones brings the Titans a second big-time threat in the wide receiver corps along with AJ Brown.

The former first round of the Falcons has wracked up 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in a career that has him destined for the Hall of Fame.

The deal may take several days to work through because financially there are challenges to both teams. Jones’ current deal would cost the Titans $15.3-million this year and they currently have less than $4-million salary cap space. So they will either have to waive players, restructure deals or find a way to greatly reduce Jones number to make the deal official.

This is the third splash trade for Titans GM Jon Robinson who also brought in Demarco Murray from the Eagles and Ryan Tannehill from Miami.