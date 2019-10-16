Titans switch to Tannehill at QB looking for spark

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2019) – The ETSU Buccaneers Men’s Golf team captured its first Southern Conference weekly honor of the season as Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tenn.) was tabbed as the SoCon Men’s Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league office this afternoon.

Rhea earned his first collegiate individual title this weekend as ETSU hosted the 2019 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at the Blackthorn Club in Rhea’s hometown of Jonesborough, Tenn. The junior turned in a 15-under-par 201 over the course of the three-day tournament, tying the second-lowest score in tournament history. Rhea opened the tournament with a 5-under 67 on Friday to sit in a tie for fourth and followed that up with a career-best 9-under 63 the next day to match the tournament single-round record and jump into first. The Tennessee native capped his weekend with a 1-under-par 71 on Sunday to claim the two-stroke win, becoming the third Buc to claim the tournament title and first since 2015. Rhea’s victory was the fourth time that a Buccaneer has claimed the home tournament as Rhys Davies claimed the championship twice in his career and Adrian Meronk was victorious in 2015.