Titans running back Derrick Henry goes on a shopping spree with kids

Nashville, TN — Titans running back Derrick Henry teamed up with Academy sports + outdoors to get local Nashville children prepared for the upcoming school year with a back-to-school shopping spree at Academy in Mt. Juliet.

He made his way through the aisles as 35 children from boys & girls clubs of middle Tennessee shopped for new back-to-school products.

Henry will report to training camp on Thursday, and a day later he’ll be on the field for the team’s first practice. I am definitely ready,” Henry said on Wednesday morning.

“It’s time to get this thing going. I am excited, and ready to get back with the guys. All the guys are excited to be back. It’s time to put the pads on and get this thing going.”