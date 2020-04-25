Titans pick App State running back Darrynton Evans in third round

The Mountaineer becomes the first NFL Draft pick since guard Colby Gossett got taken in 2018

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Titans found their lighting to Derrick Henry’s thunder by selecting Appalachian State speedster Darrynton Evans with the 93rd overall pick in NFL Draft.

The former Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year ranked in the top ten nationally with 1,480 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 255 carries (5.8 per attempt). His resume also includes being named the Most Valuable Player of the conference championship game.

Evans stepped up to the challenge his sophomore year, becoming a first-team all-conference pick, starting eight of 13 games and racking up 1,187 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, the former Mountaineer ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, recorded 20 reps on the bench press and a jumped 37 inches in the vertical.

He’ll have a great resource for help in the NFL as Henry is coming off his best season of his career in which he led the league in rushing attempts (303), yards (1,540) and touchdowns (16).