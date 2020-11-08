Titans defense buckles down against Bears to snap losing streak

Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) is hit by Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The 24-17 triumph gives Tennessee its first win since week six

NASHVILLE (WJHL) – The Titans gave up at least 20 points in the last three games, but Mike Vrabel and his bunch took advantage of a weak Bears offense with a 24-17 win over Chicago Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

Despite Chicago outgaining Tennessee 374-228 and earning 11 more first downs, the Titans were able to force two turnovers, including a scoop and score from newly acquired defensive back Desmond King.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the anchor for the offense, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdown on 10-21 passing. Wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in four catches for 101 yards and one score. Running back Derrick Henry was bottled up for most of the day, only earning 68 yards on 21 carries.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles led the charge for his squad, tossing for 334 yards and two scores on 36 of 52 passing. The Windy City squad had a dismal day on the ground with David Montgomery fighting for just 30 yards on 14 attempts.

The Titans hope to make it two-straight wins when they host Indianapolis on Thursday.