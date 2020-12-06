Titans comeback comes up short after slow start against Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) caches a 17-yard touchdown pass ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Baker Mayfield tossed for 334 yards, four touchdowns in the 41-35 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The start of Sunday was already rough for the Titans before the Nashville squad kicked off against their counterparts from Cleveland.

Not only did they suspend 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson for violating club rules, but it was revealed that Jadeveon Clowney is out for rest of season after having knee surgery.

The Browns came out firing early and often in Sunday’s showdown which lifted the Ohio squad over Tennessee 41-35 at Nissan Stadium.

Cleveland was led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tossed for 334 yards and four touchdowns, while the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill threw for 389 yards, three scores and one interception.

The Browns bottled up Derrick Henry, who carried the ball 15 times for just 60 yards, while wide receiver Corey Davis shined for the Titans as the wideout chalked up 182 yards and one touchdowns on 11 catches.

Three Browns wide receivers had 60 or more yards with Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones each recording at least 90 yards.

The Titans try to get back in the win column when they travel to Jacksonville next Sunday.