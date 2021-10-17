Thunder Valley Nationals wraps up with historic performances

This was the third-to-final stop before the season comes to a close

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s not typical for Bristol Dragway to get rowdy and loud in the middle of October, but the Bristol track saw record-breaking performances and drivers inch closer to their championship hopes in Sunday’s Thunder Valley Nationals.

JR Gray got the championship round kicked off with a victory in the Pro Mod finals. Angelle Sampey earned the top spot in the Pro Stock Motorcycle finals.

Alexis Dejoria, who was sitting eighth in the standings prior to Sunday’s finals, took home the hardware with a first place finish. Also joining these drivers in victory lane include Mike Salinas, who finished first in the Top Fuel class.

There’s only two more stops before the season wraps up with the series heading to Las Vegas and then heading to Pomona for the season finale.