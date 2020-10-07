Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol not on 2021 NHRA schedule

(WJHL) – National Hot Rod Association officials announced the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule for 2021, with Bristol Motor Speedway’s Thunder Valley Nationals notably missing from the lineup.

The schedule details dates for 16 stops along the tour.

The Thunder Valley Nationals usually run Father’s Day weekend. The NHRA schedule has no racing set for that weekend in 2021.

For the first time in its 70-year history, the NHRA season will kick off on the east coast in Gainesville Florida March 12-14. The tour switches to the west coast for three weeks beginning in April, before swinging back to Charlotte in May.

The NHRA didn’t race at Thunder Valley in 2020 after COVID-19 forced a condensed schedule.

You can view the entire NHRA schedule here.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Bristol Motor Speedway for a statement regarding the announcement.