Thunder Hold First Practice of the Season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Thunder completed one of the most dominant seasons last year en route to another national championship.

If they want to earn back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history, the journey started on Sunday with the team holding its first practice.

There’s a handful of women returning this year that contributed to last seasons championship squad , but assistant coach Dave Johnson said there’s some roles needed to be filled.

“Every year is a rebuilding year in women’s football, so you take them any way you can get them. If they got experience, fine, if they don’t, we’ll get them some, like on the job training I guess,” Johnson said.

Despite the level of experience in professional women’s football, Johnson knows all the women on his squad love throwing on the pads and hitting the gridiron.

“Most of these girls, if you go around and talk to most of these girls, most of them wanted to play their whole life,” Johnson said. “It’s always been a boys sports, a men’s sport and I played football too, but a lot of that’s unjustified.”