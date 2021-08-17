Three Buccaneers named to the Phil Steele All-American teams

Running back Quay Holmes and linebacker Jared Folks were named to the second team, offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts on third

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers are just under three weeks away from kicking off their season at Vanderbilt and the hype continued to build for the Johnson City squad on Monday with three players getting selected for the Phil Steele All-American team.

Running back Quay Holmes and linebacker Jared Folks were named to the second-team squad, while offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts landed on the third team.

Last but not least, the @philsteele042 Preseason All-American team featuring this trio of leaders!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/r2xGQN7Euf — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) August 16, 2021

This is the second preseason All-American honor for both Holmes and Shorts this season with the pair earning a spot on the Stats Perform Preseason All-American team.

Nine different Buccaneers were able to secure slots on the Phil Steele Preseason All-SoCon team. Five different Bucs earned a spot on the First Team All-SoCon: Folks, Holmes, kicker Tyler Keltner, defensive back Tyree Robinson and Shorts. Tight end Nate Adkins and linebacker Donovan Manuel earned spots on the Second Team, with defensive back Alijah Huzzie and wide receiver Will Huzzie rounding out spots on the Third Team.