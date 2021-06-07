Three Buccaneers named to Phil Steele All-American teams

Sports

Running back Quay Holmes was named to the second team, while linebacker Jared Folks and offensive lineman Tre'mond Shorts are third teamers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Running back Quay Holmes, linebacker Jared Folks and offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts all received Phil Steele All-American honors Monday afternoon.

Holmes was named to the second team after he chalked up 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while tallying 399 kick-return yards. Holmes was lethal whenever he touched the field and it showed with his 1,094 all-purpose yards this spring, which ranked second in FCS football for all-purpose yards per game.

Folks and Shorts were named to the third team with both Buccaneers coming off a dominating 2021 season. Folks was a menace for opposing offensives with the linebacker being honored as the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year after recording a team-high 50 tackles, including 23 solo tackles.

Short was dominant in the trenches for the Blue and Gold, grading out at 99.5% in his snaps played and wrapped up the season with 21 knockdowns. The redshirt-junior was awarded the SoCon’s Jacobs Blocking Award this spring, becoming the second Buccaneer to claim the honor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE