Three Buccaneers named to Phil Steele All-American teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Running back Quay Holmes, linebacker Jared Folks and offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts all received Phil Steele All-American honors Monday afternoon.

Holmes was named to the second team after he chalked up 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while tallying 399 kick-return yards. Holmes was lethal whenever he touched the field and it showed with his 1,094 all-purpose yards this spring, which ranked second in FCS football for all-purpose yards per game.

Folks and Shorts were named to the third team with both Buccaneers coming off a dominating 2021 season. Folks was a menace for opposing offensives with the linebacker being honored as the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year after recording a team-high 50 tackles, including 23 solo tackles.

Short was dominant in the trenches for the Blue and Gold, grading out at 99.5% in his snaps played and wrapped up the season with 21 knockdowns. The redshirt-junior was awarded the SoCon’s Jacobs Blocking Award this spring, becoming the second Buccaneer to claim the honor.