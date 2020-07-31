Thomas repeats as Manning Award watch list selection

The Appalachian State quarterback is one of seven players named to the 2019 and 2020 lists

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas finished with nearly 3,200 total yards and 35 total touchdowns last season, which is why the Alabama native was named to the Manning Award watch list.

The award is given out at the end of the season to the nations best college quarterback and the list only features 30 players.

The only quarterbacks appearing on both the 2019 and 2020 lists are Thomas, Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Memphis’ Brady White.