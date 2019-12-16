The Skid Continues for ETSU WBB, Dropping its Third-Straight

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team saw its frustrations continue with its third-straight loss, falling 87-48 to Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Only two starters scored more than double digits with redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz leading the squad with 20 points and three boards. Sophomore guard Kaia Upton chipped in 13 points with four assists.

Georgia Tech had no problem finding the score sheet with every player that registered minutes scoring at least four points. Sophomore guard Jasmine Carson earned a team-high 26 points with junior forward Lorela Cubaj rattling off 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucs want to bounce back when they host South Alabama on Friday.