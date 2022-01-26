The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumni team, accepted in 2022 TBT

The former Buccaneers made it all the way to the West Virginia regional semifinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucketneers, a basketball team made up of former ETSU stars, accepted an invitation to compete in the 2022 The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

The Johnson City squad made a run in last year’s tournament with the 12th-seeded Bucketneers upsetting Auburn’s alumni team, War Eagle, along with taking down Armored Athlete. Their run came to an end in the West Virginia regional semifinals with a one-point loss to Sideline Cancer, which made it to the 2020 championship game.

The roster features some of the best players to dawn the blue and gold in recent memory. This team includes Courtney Pigram, Tray Boyd III, Desonta Bradford, A.J. Merriweather and Isaac Banks. This squad will be coached by Joe Hugley, currently an assistant under former Buccaneers head coach Steve Forbes. Dillon Reppart will maintain the general manager duties.

The rest of the roster and the location of which regional the Bucketneers will be placed is going to be released at a later date.