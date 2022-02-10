Watch: See what SoFi stadium is serving for the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Ahead of Sunday’s big game, the crew at SoFi Stadium gave us a look at some of the food and drinks they’ll be serving up for football’s biggest fans.

You can click on the video player above for an inside look!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss