Science Hill can capture the 6A title and top seed with a win over Bearden

Johnson City, TN — The Toyota big game preview will shine the spotlight on the Science Hill and Bearden game Friday night in Knoxville. The Toppers have a chance of capturing first place in Region 1-6A should they knock off Bearden. However, they were in this same situation last season and ended up losing to Bearden and falling all the way down to the 4th seed where they faced and lost to Maryville in the opening round of the playoffs.

“Last year we felt like we dropped the ball on that game we had a big win over DB and seems like the emotions of that game got us and we could have won the conference last year had we won that game, says head coach Stacy Carter”

“We are trying to put away the DB game it was a really good game but last year I think we took it to the head too much and we need to put it aside and really think about this game, says Toppers WR/DE Jeremiah Hise.”

“Our coaches told us yesterday they are going to stay on us because we need to keep that drive and not have a repeat of last year and they told us that was key that is what happened to their season last year according to Topper’s quarterback Jaxon Diamond.”