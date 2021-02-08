PHOTOS: Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl win with his 3 kids, wife Gisele Bündchen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen was ever the proud wife as she watched her husband, Tom Brady make history again on Sunday.
The Brazilian supermodel and the couple’s three children watched from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as Brady and the Bucs claimed a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The couple has two children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11. Brady shares his 13-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.
After the win, Bündchen shared video on her Instagram Stories of daughter Vivian jumping up and down and yelling “we won!” as her son Jack applauded.
With the children in tow, the model rushed to the field for the postgame celebration. Photos show Brady and Bündchen sharing a heartfelt embrace.
Bündchen has been married to Brady since 2009.
Brady won his first Super Bowl with Tampa Bay after leading the team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady previously spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, making nine Super Bowl appearances and winning six. He received MVP honors again on Sunday.