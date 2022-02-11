LOS ANGELES (PIX11) — There are a lot of activities for fans to do in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The best might be the NFL Experience, an interactive football theme park that gives fans a chance to participate in mock games and get autographs from former and current players.

The NFL Experience is a top attraction every year at Super Bowl host cities. This year’s took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The goal is to give fans something more affordable to do ahead of the Super Bowl, without having to break the bank.

From taking pictures with the Lombardi Trophy to testing out your skills like your favorite NFL player, there’s something for fans of all ages.

PIX11 News’ Justin Walters tried his hand at a few of the challenges ahead of the big game.

Admission to the Experience is $40, but kids 12 and under get in free. It runs through Saturday, Feb. 12.