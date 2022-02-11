(WJHL) — With the Big Game comes big-time snacks, and Kasey Marler knows just the treat to keep guests and fans happy.

Friday morning, Kasey walks us through a classic tangy meatball recipe. Thankfully, the recipe is a quick one!

First, you’ll need your ingredients for the meatballs:

2 eggs

2 c. quick cooking rolled oats

1 can of evaporated milk

1 c. chopped onion

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

4 pounds of ground beef

Mix all of the above together and roll into walnut-sized balls. If you make the meatballs but aren’t quite ready to cook them, you can freeze them until you’re ready to roast in the sauce!

For the sauce, you’ll need the following:

2 c. of ketchup

1 1/2 c. of brown sugar

1/2 c. of chopped onion

1 to 2 tsp. of liquid smoke

1/2 tsp. of garlic

Mix all of this together on the stovetop, and cook until it’s dissolved.

When you’re ready for the finished product, place the meatballs in a roaster, pour the sauce over them and bake at 325 degrees for an hour.

Enjoy!