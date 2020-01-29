Kansas City super fan turns man cave into Chiefs shrine

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) – The phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” couldn’t be truer for one Chiefs fan.

When Trevor Lane moved into his Independence home three years ago, he told his wife he was taking the corner room in the basement so he could finally have a permanent space for all his Chiefs collectibles.

The 32-year-old believes everything in his Chiefs-themed man cave has value, no matter how he got it.

“Anything Kansas City, I keep. Like I’ve literally gotten stuff out of the trash,” Lane said.

It’s a collection that started a decade ago when Lane’s mother-in-law gave him a box of items with the teams’ name and logo on them.

“When you invest that much time, effort and feelings into anything, it’s going to obviously escalate into something like this, I guess,” he laughed looking at the room, which is covered from floor to ceiling with Chiefs stuff.

Lane has your traditional posters, flags and other what-nots neatly placed around the room.

There are also some more unusual items, too, like the top of a pizza box with Travis Kelce on it, a baby’s bib with an arrowhead, lottery scratch-off tickets commemorating the Chiefs 60th Anniversary — all Chiefs treasures to Lane.

“Everything in here has a story,” he said.

Lane said the most valuable Chiefs memorabilia in his man cave is a Jamaal Charles rookie card that the running back signed during training camp in 2013.

“Seventy out of 75 made. He signed it right in front of me. It was pretty cool,” he said, looking at the card.

Linda Allinder is Lane’s grandmother. She’s a big part of why he loves football and the Chiefs.

“Every time I come down here, he’s got something new down here,” she said. “It’s cool.”

Super Bowl Sunday is just as important as Christmas and Thanksgiving for their family. Allinder throws a big party every year.

“I just love the game. It’s the excitement,” she said. “Unless you’re a football fan, you don’t understand it.”

With the big game less than a week away, one might think Lane would want to watch it from his sacred space. He won’t. Instead, he’ll share Sunday with his family, at grandma’s house.

“It’s a family thing,” she said.

The Chiefs and football are such a big part of Lane’s life, his family only gets him Chiefs stuff for his birthday and Christmas. He said he’s prepared to put future finds on the ceilings, if they stick.