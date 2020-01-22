J.Lo’s “butt cleavage” and other outlandish Super Bowl prop bets

US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — From the length of the national anthem to the winner of the ceremonial coin toss, there are plenty over-the-top Vegas prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

But J.Lo’s butt cleavage? Welcome to 2020, folks.

The folks at the Miami New Times scoured SportsBettingDime and Bovada to come up with a few of the strangest prop bets you can wager on in the big game. And fair warning: there are certainly some weird ones!

Will Jennifer Lopez show butt cleavage during the halftime show? – Yes (+500), No (-1,000)

If you weren’t aware that butt cleavage was a thing, now you know. We’d kind of like to meet the people who came up with the bet and then crunched the numbers to come up with the odds.

Will J.Lo or Shakira be caught lip-syncing? – Yes (+700), No (-1,500)

The only thing more scandalous than the previous prop bet might be this. But we’d imagine no big game lip-syncing could get Ashley Simpson bad, right?

Will MC Hammer say “too legit” in a Cheetos commercial? Yes (-200), No (+150)

With Cheetos teasing a Super Bowl commercial with MC Hammer, you have to believe some of his classic lines will make an appearance. But are you willing to put some hard-earned cash on it?

How many times will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show? Over 0.5 (+325), Under 0.5 (-550)



With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’re due for a few A-Rod cutaways during the halftime performance. That’s if Rodriguez is in a position where he can be caught on camera.

Other prop bets include whether Sharika and J.Lo will twerk during halftime, the color of the Gatorade bath and how many commercials will include a dog. You can check out Miami New Times’ list by clicking here.