How the Chiefs’ top-performing players stack up against the Texans this season

As the divisional Chiefs playoff game against the Texans approach, many people are talking about this game like a pseudo-rematch by comparing the current teams with the teams that played back on October 13.

We didn’t have nearly the statistics to fully dissect the teams back in October, but now we do.

So instead of focusing narrowly on these two games, let’s take a look at the top-performing players from both teams from the entire 2019-20 season — spoiler, the Chiefs win just about every category.

Passing

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has racked up 4,031 passing yards this season, good for 26 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. That’s including missing two weeks for a dislocated knee.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson put up 3,852 passing yards, also with 26 touchdowns. However, he had 12 interceptions.

Rushing

This is one area that the Chiefs didn’t do so well in. Damien Williams ran for 498 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. LeSean McCoy totaled 465 yards for 4 touchdowns at 4.6 yards per carry.

In contrast, the Texans Carlos Hyde ran for 1,070 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Deshaun Watson, who is just as dangerous on the ground as he is in the air, ran for 413 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 yards per carry.

The Texans put up much higher total yards on the ground than the Chiefs. However, average yards per carry actually evened out to be about the same. This just means that the Texans tend to run the ball more than the Chiefs.

Receiving

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made 97 receptions, totaling 1,229 yards at 12.7 yards per reception and scoring 5 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill made 58 receptions, totaling 860 yards at 14.8 yards per reception and scoring 7 touchdowns.

For the Texans, wide receiver Deandre Hopkins made 104 receptions, totaling 1,165 yards at 11.2 yards per reception and scoring 7 touchdowns. Will Fuller, also a wide receiver, made 49 receptions, totaling 670 yards at 13.7 yards per reception and scoring 3 touchdowns.

Team offenses

The Chiefs rank 5th in average points per game at 28.2. They came in 6th for yards per game with 379.2 yards, and they made 5th in passing yards, averaging 236.4 yards. They came up short in rushing yards, only averaging 98.1 yards

The Texans rank 14th in points per game with 23.6, 13th in total yards per game with 362 and 15th in passing yards with 236.4. They did, however, get 9th in rushing yards with an average of 125.6 yards.

Team defenses

The Chiefs also look pretty good when comparing defenses over the past season. They are 7th in total points given up with 19.2 average per game. They came in 17th in total yards given up per game with 349.6, but they are 8th in passing yards given up, only allowing 221.4 per game. The difference come with rushing yards allowed. They are ranked 26th with 128.2 yards per game.

The Texans, on the other hand, rank 19th in total points given up with 24.1 per game, 28th in yards given up per game at 388.3 per game, 29th in passing yards given up per game at 267.2 and 25th in rushing yards given up at 128.2 per game.

Overall

On almost every statistical front, the Chiefs come out on top of the Texans. Houston’s run game is their strongest feature, but yards per carry even out with the Chiefs. As far as running yards allowed, the two teams are also nearly even.

However, the Chiefs have a passing game that the Texans simply don’t stack up against. While Houston has some potent threats in the air, their offensive numbers don’t reach as high as Kansas City’s, and the Chiefs have a pass defense strong enough to squelch the competition in the air.

