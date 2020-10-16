Hampton and South Greene prepare for first place battle Friday night

Tri-Cities, TN — This week Toyota big game preview will focus on Hampton facing South Greene on Friday night both teams come into the match-up unbeaten at 6-0 for the Bulldogs and 8-0 for the Rebels

The winner of this game goes on to capture the 2-A championship, Hampton won it last year to win the league, South Greene won it 2 years ago both teams are aware how important this game Friday will be.

“I can’t wait until the game especially what they did last year like never could ask for this moment one more time knowing we have a chance to be 10-0 makes it great, says Rebel running back Corey Houser”

“I have been waiting since last year we didn’t have our best performance but this year I think we’ll come out ready, says Rebels linebacker Presley Gilliam.”

“We ain’t only prepared for this game for this week but throughout the whole season we know they are going to be tough and we know they are coming back for revenge, according to Bulldogs running back Aiden Vines.”

“This is the conference championship so we want to get the number one seed in the playoffs and everything, says Bulldog lineman RD Ward.”