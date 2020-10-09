Dobyns-Bennett prepares for a key region game against Farragut

Kingsport, TN — The Toyota big game of the week will take place in Knoxville where first place in region 6-a will be on the line when 3rd ranked Dobyns-Bennett faces the Farragut Admirals.
The Indians are unbeaten at 6-0 while the Admirals are 4-2 and coming off a big 35-13 victory over Science Hill
Over the last 3 years, these two teams have gone back forth when it’s come to wins in this series.
Farragut’s only losses have come against unbeaten Knoxville west and top-ranked Maryville, so the Indians know they have a tough challenge on their hands….

