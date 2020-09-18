Afton, TN — Now to high school football where this week Toyota big game preview takes us to Afton where the Chuckey-Doak black knights should be rested and ready Friday night when they host North Greene.
The Black Knights were off last week because the golden raiders had to postpone the game because of COVID.
They’ll now face a Huskies football team that’s riding a 3-game losing streak and looking to turn things around.
Chuckey-Doak prepares for North Greene on Friday night
