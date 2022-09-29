(WJHL) — Staying on the high school football field the Big game of the week will take place in Greene Co Friday night when the states No. 1 ranked Hampton Bulldogs coming calling on the South Greene Rebels.

This is a game that has been circled on the Bulldogs schedule since it came out at the beginning of the season…. The last 2 years Hampton has entered game this unbeaten and each time the Rebels have found a way to win.

Two seasons ago they were unbeaten and last season they were riding a 4 game winning streak before South Greene crashed the party.

This season Hampton is once again unbeaten and ranked as the top team in the state, while the Rebels have stumbled to a (2-4) record including a loss last week to Chuckey-Doak (34-6)…

We’ll be live at this game site tomorrow beginning at 4pm and talking with both head coaches.