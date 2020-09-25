Big Game Preview features Dobyns-Bennett preparing to host Daniel Boone

Kingsport, TN — This week Toyota big game of the week preview will take place in the “model city,” where the state’s 3rd ranked Dobyns-Bennett Indians will host the Daniel Boone trailblazers…

So far this season Joey Christians Indians have looked unstoppable on both sides of the ball,

offensively they have averaged over 30 points per game, while on defense the most they’ve given up in a single game this season is 7 points.



They’ll face a Blazers squad headed in the opposite direction after losing 2 of their last 3, their only victory came against Greeneville and that’s enough for the Indians to give them a ton of respect.

Worried like you said that’s a team that’s very physical and scrappy that’s a great word there to subscribe them every quarter they have been been a 4 quarter game we have been in one at best and no doubt it presents a big challenge for our guys, says head coach Christian.”

“This not going to a cakewalk by any means like IO said their physicality its something we’ll have to match and I think we can do that but you can’t go in expecting to just walk over these guys, according to lineman Ferguson.”