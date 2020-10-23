Big Game Preview features Daniel Boone and David Crockett in the Musket Bowl

Washington Co., TN — This week Toyota Big game preview will be the 5oth annual Musket Bowl between David Crockett and Daniel Boone it’s also the game we’ll broadcast Friday night starting at 7 pm on ABC Tri-Cities.

No matter how you slice it this is a game between two schools that don’t like each other and it’s only gotten worse with so much on the line. The winner of this game on Friday night walks away with the Class 5-A championship in this area. It will be student against teacher since David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley use to play for Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins, the most tenured coach in 5-a throughout the state. The coaches s for both teams know this is not like any other game they have coached or played in

“Probably the best rival in ET I’m kind of partial just two communities together in the same county neither one each very much and we don’t hide that and I know they don’t either just a tremendous game and for the last 4 years it’s had playoff implications as it does this year, says Chandley”

“It’s an arch-rival game it’s an important game it’s the next game it could affect us seating wise we know any time you hear Crockett or same time Boone you are going to get a little bit more emphasis as far as the community goes it means a lot to our community and our school, says Jenkins.”