Big Game Dishes: Kenny Hawkins shows us a simple recipe for taco bites

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ahead of the Big Game on Sunday, our team is suiting up in the kitchen to show you some easy to make dishes that are sure to keep everyone coming back for more!
You can find the full recipe for “taco bites” below.
Ingredients
- 1 bag Tostitos scoops
- 1/4 cup Tostitos chunky salsa
- 1/2 lb. Lean ground beef
- 1tsp Taco seasoning blend
- 1/2 cup shredded lettuce
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
How to Make
- Set a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat
- Crumble in the beef
- Cook, stirring and breaking into small pieces, for 5 minutes or until browned
- Sprinkle in the seasoning over the meat; stir in 1/4 cup of water
- Simmer for 5 minutes or until liquid has evaporated and beef is cooked through
- Cool slightly
- Arrange the Tostitos on a platter
- Divide the beef evenly between the cups
- top each with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salsa and green onion
- Serve immediately