Big Game Dishes: Kenny Hawkins shows us a simple recipe for taco bites

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ahead of the Big Game on Sunday, our team is suiting up in the kitchen to show you some easy to make dishes that are sure to keep everyone coming back for more!

You can find the full recipe for “taco bites” below.

Ingredients

1 bag Tostitos scoops

1/4 cup Tostitos chunky salsa

1/2 lb. Lean ground beef

1tsp Taco seasoning blend

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup finely chopped green onion

How to Make