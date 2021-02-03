Big Game Dishes: Kasey’s queso dip & Sydney’s spicy chicken sliders

(WJHL) – This year’s Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to draw record viewership, but the pandemic means more people are likely to enjoy the game from home rather than at a restaurant.

To help fans at home have the best experience possible, News Channel 11 is providing you with some simple recipes to enjoy.

Sports Anchor Kenny Hawkins whipped up his taco bites earlier this week in the studio kitchen.

Now Sydney Kessler and Kasey Marler are rolling up their sleeves to show you their favorite Big Game dishes.

We have a poll posted to our Facebook page to decide which anchor had the better dish. Be sure to check them both out and vote below:

Sydney’s Spicy Chicken Sliders

Here’s what you’ll need:

2-4 Chicken Breasts

1 Bottle Franks Red Hot Sauce

1 Packet Dry Rance Dressing

1 Stick of Butter

Hawaiian Rolls

Coleslaw- Pre-made or make with dressing

Pickles

Follow these instructions with Sydney to make your sliders:

In a slow cooker, combine chicken breasts, Franks Red Hot Sauce (1/2 bottle- full depending on chicken), a packet of ranch dressing (1/2 packet-full depending on chicken) and the butter (1/2 stick -full depending on chicken).

Depending on time available: Let chicken cook 3-5 hours on high, shred, finish cooking for another 2-4 hours until ready to serve. Let the chicken cook 5-7 hours on low, shred, finish cooking for another 2-4 hours until it’s ready to serve. The longer the cooking, the more saturated the chicken.

Make the coleslaw, serve chicken on Hawaiian rolls with pickle and toast the bread if you want to be fancy.

Kasey’s Queso Dip

Here’s what you’ll need:

16-ounce Velveeta Original Cheese block

2 pounds of browned hamburger meat

10-ounce can of RO-TEL tomatoes

Place all the ingredients into a small crockpot and cook it on low heat for one and a half hours. DON’T forget the chips!