INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Sunday’s tripleheader gets underway with a divisional battle between the Bills and Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, the Giants and Vikings follow at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Ravens and Bengals capping a full day of football at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will wrap up the Wild Card round on Monday night as Tom Brady plays in his 48th playoff game.

Chris Hagan previews all six matchups in this week’s edition of “Big Game Bound.” WROC-TV sports director Thad Brown joins Chris to talk about an emotional two weeks for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin’s health scare.

Thursday’s show will also have reports on the Jaguars, Ravens and Buccaneers. Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.