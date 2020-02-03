Beyoncé is back at the Super Bowl, attending game with Jay-Z

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

MIAMI (AP) — Beyoncé is back at the Super Bowl.

The pop icon, dressed in green, attended the game with daughter Blue Ivy and hubby Jay-Z, who is one of the co-producers of this year’s halftime show through his Roc Nation entertainment company. Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl halftime in 2016 and 2013, and she sang the national anthem in 2004.

Paul McCartney and DJ Khaled also attended the big game, which featured performances by Demi Lovato and Yolanda Adams.

DJ-producer Diplo and rapper Lil Nas X, who stars in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos, chatted in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium while watching the game. The pair, both sporting large cowboy hats Sunday, collaborated on a remix of “Old Town Road,” which is the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The song won Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus two Grammy Awards last week, including best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

Actors Kevin Hart, Jon Hamm and Liev Schreiber also attended the game.