2022 Super Bowl odds: Here are the early lines for all 32 NFL teams

by: Patrick Everson, Covers, via Nexstar Media Wire

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(COVERS) – Super Bowl LV has come and gone, with Tom Brady cementing his status as the GOAT after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Always looking forward, sportsbooks are already focused on odds to win the Super Bowl in 2022.  

Despite a thorough and dominant Super Bowl LV victory, Tampa Bay is not the favorites to win in 2022. That would be the SB55 runner-up Kansas City Chiefs, who oddsmakers have tabbed as the early betting favorites.

Odds updated Feb. 7, 2021.

TeamOdds to win Super Bowl 56
Kansas City Chiefs+550
Green Bay Packers+900
Buffalo Bills+1,000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers+1,000
Baltimore Ravens+1,200
Los Angeles Rams+1,300
San Francisco 49ers+1,500
New Orleans Saints+1,600
Seattle Seahawks+1,800
Cleveland Browns+2,000
Indianapolis Colts+2,200
Dallas Cowboys+2,500
Pittsburgh Steelers+2,500
Miami Dolphins+2,800
Tennessee Titans+2,800
Los Angeles Chargers+3,000
Atlanta Falcons+4,000
Arizona Cardinals+4,000
New England Patriots+4,500
Minnesota Vikings+5,000
Jacksonville Jaguars+5,500
Washington Football Team+6,000
Philadelphia Eagles+6,000
Carolina Panthers+6,600
Las Vegas Raiders+6,600
New York Giants+7,000
Chicago Bears+7,500
New York Jets+8,500
Cincinnati Bengals+9,000
Denver Broncos+10,000
Detroit Lions+12,500
Houston Texans+15,000

Odds courtesy FoxBet

How to Read Super Bowl Odds

Sportsbooks release NFL futures odds pretty much as soon the confetti is falling to mark the end of the previous football season. There are many ways to wager on NFL futures, but picking the outright winner of the Super Bowl is definitely the most popular. During the offseason and preseason, you’ll be able to get a nice plus-money price on basically any team in the NFL, as there is so much uncertainty around what will happen next year.

Super Bowl Futures odds will usually look like this:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160

This means that on a $100 bet, you’ll stand to win $160 should Brady win again. As Kansas City is the favorite, you will see a minus sign (-) ahead of its odds. 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -180

This means that if you wagered on the Chiefs at that price, you would need to bet $180 to profit $100 on Mahomes & Co. pulling off the repeat.

Of course, futures odds are a fluid market. They can change every day based on news, injuries, suspensions, etc. And they will certainly change based around big NFL events, such as free agency and the draft. For example, a devastating injury to a starting quarterback on any of the top teams in the league would likely cause them to plummet down the futures odds board.

All the odds seen above are in American format. Should you find decimal format or fractional format easier to read, simply convert the odds using our simple odds converter tool.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

