Texas A&M at Tennessee game postponed due to COVID-19

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talks with Will Albright (46) before the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(WJHL)- Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday on social media that two upcoming SEC matchups are postponed due to COVID-19.

Texas A&M (5-1) at Tennessee (2-4) and Alabama (6-0) at LSU (2-3) have been postponed, according to SEC officials.

You can read the full statement in the SEC’s tweet below.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

A post on the SEC’s website read in part, “The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.”

Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M has been postponed.



The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville.



Details: https://t.co/V3CUeTeH4o pic.twitter.com/gRDm8wTbmS — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 10, 2020

