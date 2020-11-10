Texas A&M at Tennessee game postponed due to COVID-19

(WJHL)- Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday on social media that two upcoming SEC matchups are postponed due to COVID-19.
Texas A&M (5-1) at Tennessee (2-4) and Alabama (6-0) at LSU (2-3) have been postponed, according to SEC officials.
You can read the full statement in the SEC’s tweet below.
A post on the SEC’s website read in part, “The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.”
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.