KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Most of the SEC athletic directors believed an athletic ban that’s disallowed teams to participate in activities and other organized gatherings should be lifted by June 1 after meeting virtually this past week.

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer believes that the ban should be in place immediately and suggested a date of June 15. The ban runs through May 31 and the final decision for the conference will be on May 22.