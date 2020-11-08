Tennessee’s second half struggles against Arkansas, leads to loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WJHL) – Jeremy Pruitt and his team jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half, but his squad looked like a completely different team coming out of the break and eventually folded for the 24-13 loss to Arkansas Saturday night at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks led the second half charge, throwing three touchdowns, along with chalking up 215 yards. The Razorbacks leading rusher was junior Trelon Smith, who finished with 72 yards on nine carries.

Tennessee’s aerial attack was floundering against Arkansas, chalking up just 107 yards. Starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano tossed for 42 yards on five of eight passing before leaving the third quarter with a head injury. Sophomore Brian Maurer filled in, but with no success, throwing for zero yards on 0-4 attempts. Freshman sensation Harrison Bailey was sent in, finishing with 65 yards and two picks on six of nine passing.

Sophomore running back Eric Gray was the lone bright spot for this team, rattling off 123 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts.

Jeremy Pruitt and his squad hope to snap the four-game losing streak when it hosts seventh-ranked Texas A&M.