Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler named Top 10 finalist for Bob Cousy Award

The Memphis native is the only true freshman on the list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler was announced as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award Monday afternoon.

The Memphis native is the only true freshman on the award list, which honors the top point guard in college basketball. Chandler currently sits second on the Volunteers in scoring (13.2 ppg), and first in assists (4.7 apg).

The freshman has reached double figures 11 times this season while leading the Volunteers in four of those contests.

The list will be narrowed down to five finalists in February. 

