Tennessee’s Cade Mays declares for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After spending two seasons with his hometown Volunteers, University of Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The senior announced his intentions to waive his final year of eligibility – granted due to COVID-19 – via social media on Saturday. Mays did not play in Thursday’s Music City Bowl defeat to Purdue, due to an ankle injury.

A graduate of Knoxville Catholic, Mays played his first two seasons of college football for the Georgia Bulldogs. He made 18 starts for the Bulldogs and was named to the 2018 SEC Coaches All-Freshman team back in 2018.

Mays transferred to Tennessee in January of 2020 and instantly plugged into the Volunteers offensive line. He started all 17 of his games for the Big Orange, helping break the Vols’ single-season scoring record in 2021.

He was also named All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press and SEC Coaches and a Third Team honoree by Phil Steele.