Tennessee’s big bats lift the Vols over Vanderbilt

Senior Evan Russell became the first player in program history with multiple games of three homeruns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the heels of getting shutout 5-0 against Vanderbilt, the Tennessee baseball team responded with a 8-4 victory Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers were able to jump out to an early lead with back-to-back homeruns in the fourth, coming off potential top-five pick Jack Leiter. The Commodores right-hander gave up three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in six and one-third innings of work.

The biggest play of the day came in the eighth inning. The Volunteers were trailing by one with the bases loaded when Evan Russell went yard to give the Knoxville squad a 7-4 lead. That was Russell’s third homerun of the day and he became the first player in program history with multiple games of three homeruns.

Senior Will Heflin was the starting pitcher and he did a solid job on the bump, giving up one run on five hits, while striking out four and walking one.

The Volunteers will look to chalk up a series win with the teams squaring off on Sunday at 1 p.m.