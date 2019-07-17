Tennessee Vols: It’s a different vibe for Vols at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) – At this time last year, Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt was still getting to know his players and had yet to name a starting quarterback.

It’s a different vibe this year as Jarrett Guarantano made his SEC Media Days debut on Tuesday. The Vols’ signal-caller started all 12 games at quarterback in 2018, passing for 1,907 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Pruitt: “He’s our quarterback. I believe in Jarrett. I’ve gotten to know who he is. He’s a tough guy and really good athlete. He understands our expectations. He’s been a tremendous leader over the last six months of this offseason.”

Guarantano: “It’s definitely nice to be comfortable. It’s nice to have the team on my back and say I’m the quarterback and know I get to lead some things. It’s a role that I like and one I definitely feel challenged about.”

